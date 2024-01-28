Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2026 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$166.65 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$163.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$155.91. The company has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

