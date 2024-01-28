Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 235.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,862 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $45,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 224.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.62 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

