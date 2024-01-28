DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.