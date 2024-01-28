Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.06

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.06 and last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 28219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

DXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$391.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of C$310.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6052356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

