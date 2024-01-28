DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.13 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $130.40 million and $3.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00161819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.20 or 0.00579822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00057317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.00381478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00171375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,789,496,070 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

