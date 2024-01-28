Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $143.20. 1,917,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $144.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

