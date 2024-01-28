Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 4.7 %

DCOM opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after buying an additional 245,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 199,889 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 457.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 149.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

