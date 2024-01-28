Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 298.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

