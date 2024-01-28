Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of DCOM opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $927.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.
Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCOM
About Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dime Community Bancshares
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.