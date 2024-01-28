Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $927.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

