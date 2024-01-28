Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

