Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $57,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after buying an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after buying an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

