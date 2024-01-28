Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,665 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.49% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after acquiring an additional 832,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4,582.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $29.35 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

