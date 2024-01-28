DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 12th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DNP opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 487,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
