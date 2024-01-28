Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dogness (International) by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 2.2 %

Dogness (International) stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Dogness has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

