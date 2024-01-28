Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

D stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

