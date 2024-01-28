Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $432.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

