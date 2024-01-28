Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 12,459 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 211.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.