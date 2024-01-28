Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 7,301 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.72. 5,350,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

