Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 797,025 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 797,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 7.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 919,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 156,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.