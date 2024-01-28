Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 4,802 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

