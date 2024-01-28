Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 832 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 153,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.79%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Further Reading

