Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The company has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.39. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.