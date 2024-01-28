Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.82.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,685,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,685,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $247.79 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.60.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

