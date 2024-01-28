Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $184.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

