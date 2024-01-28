Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $199,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,821 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

