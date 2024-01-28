Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,025,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The stock has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

