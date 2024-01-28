Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $96.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

