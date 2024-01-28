Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. 7,744,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.