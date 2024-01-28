Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $106,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 792,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

