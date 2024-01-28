Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,850,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

