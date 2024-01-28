Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEU opened at $559.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $334.36 and a one year high of $599.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.21.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

