Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 12,960 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DaVita by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $107.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

