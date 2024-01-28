Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

