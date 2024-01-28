Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 10,228 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.05, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.