Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 13,089 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,372,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.00. 996,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

