Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

