Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 307 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 725.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $299.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.77. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $303.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

