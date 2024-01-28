Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 202,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,706. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

