Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 996 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 50.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 1,629,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.35. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

