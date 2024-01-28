Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 80.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 389.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.6 %

SLVM opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

