Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

