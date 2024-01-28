Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Down 4.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 423,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,080,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPG. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

