DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 87,806 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

