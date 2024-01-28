Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $149.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

