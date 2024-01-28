Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 290.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.