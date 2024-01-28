DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

NYSE DD opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

