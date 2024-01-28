Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.38. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 14,801 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 232.38% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

