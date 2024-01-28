Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Dynacor Group Trading Up 2.0 %
DNG opened at C$4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.83 and a 52 week high of C$4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.
