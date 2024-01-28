Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.89. 1,138,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $247.55. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

