EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.06. 436,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,165,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EchoStar Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EchoStar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

